Earthquake hits Tajikistan
11:28, 14 August 2026
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on MPV scale has hit Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to operational data from the National Data Center, the quake occurred on August 14, 2026, at 08:39 am Astana time (03:39 GMT) in the territory of Tajikistan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 38.77° north latitude, 69.86° east longitude.
The quake’s energy class was K=12.3.
Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from Monday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has risen to 241, with 3,771 others injured.