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    Earthquake hits Tajikistan

    11:28, 14 August 2026

    An earthquake measuring 5.5 on MPV scale has hit Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake, Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Data Center

    According to operational data from the National Data Center, the quake occurred on August 14, 2026, at 08:39 am Astana time (03:39 GMT) in the territory of Tajikistan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 38.77° north latitude, 69.86° east longitude.

    The quake’s energy class was K=12.3.

    Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from Monday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has risen to 241, with 3,771 others injured.

    Tajikistan Central Asia World News Earthquake
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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