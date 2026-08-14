Earthquake hits Tajikistan

According to operational data from the National Data Center, the quake occurred on August 14, 2026, at 08:39 am Astana time (03:39 GMT) in the territory of Tajikistan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 38.77° north latitude, 69.86° east longitude.

The quake’s energy class was K=12.3.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from Monday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has risen to 241, with 3,771 others injured.