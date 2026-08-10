Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border area
16:57, 10 August 2026
An earthquake was recorded in the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border area, in the Trans-Alay Range, at 8:12 am local time on August 10, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic estimated the intensity of the tremors at around 3 at the epicenter.
The epicenter was located 20 km southwest of Achyk-Suu village and 142 km southwest of Osh.
The tremors were not felt in populated areas.
Earlier, it was reported that a landslide in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture on Saturday night left around 390 people stranded.