Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border area

The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic estimated the intensity of the tremors at around 3 at the epicenter.

The epicenter was located 20 km southwest of Achyk-Suu village and 142 km southwest of Osh.

The tremors were not felt in populated areas.

Earlier, it was reported that a landslide in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture on Saturday night left around 390 people stranded.