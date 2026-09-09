E Kazakhstan to build fish processing complex

The project is implemented by Zaisan See LLP with an investment of up to 6 million euros.

The full production cycle includes fish breeding, including pike and perch, using intensive technologies, primary processing, production of chilled and frozen products, as well as storage, packaging, and distribution to domestic and export markets.

The planned annual capacity is expected to reach 2,000 tons of finished products.

Once commissioned, at least 100 permanent jobs will be created at the plant.

The first stage commissioning is scheduled for August 2027.

The new project will help boost domestic fish production and processed output, expand production of processed products, increase tax revenues and generate additional workplaces in the region.

Particular attention is paid to resource-saving technologies for efficient use of water and production inputs and to expanding the country’s presence in export markets.

The plant is expected to increase processing volumes and create conditions for training and practical programs for young specialists in the fish industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan increased its fish exports by 35.7%, while imports fell by 12.8%.