E Kazakhstan snowfall: Police rescue stranded drivers as highways shut

Highways are having snow drifts, with visibility near zero in places. Several routes in the region are already closed to traffic.

According to the East Kazakhstan regional branch of KAZhservice LLP, traffic restrictions began at 1:30 PM on sections of the national highway Almaty–Taldykorgan–Oskemen–Shemonaikha–Russian border (1,104 - 1,191 km) and on the road Oskemen–Ridder–Russian border (15-105 km).

Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform

Initially, restrictions applied to trucks and buses, but by 2:00 PM, traffic was completely closed due to the snowstorm, black ice, and reduced visibility.

Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform

"There is already over 15 cm of snow piled on the road shoulders, and snowplows are working non-stop. About 50 special machines are engaged on national-significance highways, with over 25 experts working on specific sections," noted Shyngys Zaitov, Chief Engineer of the enterprise.

Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform

Concurrently, OblShygysZhol LLP announced the closure of the regional highway "Shemonaikha–Sekisovka" (0-56 km). The cause is black ice and the resulting danger to traffic.

Rapid rescue of drivers

The inclement weather quickly led to incidents, prompting quick police action. On the 30th km of the Oskemen–Ridder motorway, a patrol crew assisted the driver of a ZIL truck who had slid off the road while avoiding an accident.

The police assessed the scene, established safety precautions, and successfully returned the truck to the road.

Almost simultaneously, assistance was needed on the Oskemen–Semey Highway, where a large truck got stuck on a slippery patch. The police officers also quickly helped stabilize the vehicle and return it to a safe path.

Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform

"Support in such a situation is vital. The law enforcement officers were very prompt," the drivers thanked the police.

Both vehicles continued their journey without risk to themselves and their cargo.

New wave of snow and ground blizzards coming

According to Kazhydromet, snowfall, a ground blizzard, fog, and black ice are expected to persist through the night of November 25 and into tomorrow, with wind gusts possibly reaching 20 meters per second. Severe black ice is highly likely overnight in Oskemen.

Rescuers strongly urge drivers to refrain from long-distance travel and avoid leaving settlements unless necessary. Pedestrians are recommended to be cautious.

Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform

In case of an emergency, citizens are advised to call 112.

Photo credit: Nelli Nigmatullina / Kazinform

