E Kazakhstan rolls out large-scale foot-and-mouth vaccination campaign

As of March, veterinary services have scheduled vaccinations for several types of livestock, with more than 330,000 head of cattle, over half a million sheep and goats, and more than 9,000 pigs set to be covered.

The campaign is already well underway, with a significant share of livestock having received preventive treatment, according to the regional veterinary department of the East Kazakhstan.

"To date, vaccination coverage stands at 81.6% for cattle, 75% for small livestock, and 76% for pigs. The work is continuing as planned," the department said.

At the same time, a broader set of anti-epizootic measures is being implemented in the region. Over the course of the year, specialists plan to address seven particularly dangerous infections and carry out around 1.2 million diagnostic tests.

The scale of the effort underscores the risks posed by foot-and-mouth disease, which remains a major threat to the livestock sector. Experts note that outbreaks could jeopardize both individual farms and the industry’s export potential.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan allocated over 250bn KZT to farmers for the 2026 sowing campaign.