E Kazakhstan records 4,479 tick bite cases in 2026 season

Children under the age of 14 accounted for nearly one-third of all cases, with 1,336 reported victims. Although tick activity has declined and the number of medical consultations was 547 lower than last year, the threat of serious infection remained significant throughout the season.

According to regional sanitary officials, 4,217 people, or 94% of those who sought medical care, received preventive immunoglobulin treatment following tick bites. The remaining 262 individuals did not receive treatment for various reasons, including bites occurring outside endemic areas, delayed medical visits, refusal of treatment, or negative laboratory test results on the removed ticks.

Authorities confirmed 15 cases of tick-borne encephalitis in the region, four fewer than during the same period last year.

Tick-borne encephalitis can affect the central nervous system and, in severe cases, lead to paralysis and long-term disability.

Health officials emphasized that East Kazakhstan remains a natural hotspot for tick-borne infections and urged residents to remain cautious during outdoor activities in the warm autumn weather and seek immediate medical attention if a tick is found attached to the body.

It was reported earlier, in Shymkent, 475 people sought medical help for tick bites between January and May 2026.