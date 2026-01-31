EN
    Dutch regulator launches probe into Roblox over risks to minors

    07:15, 31 January 2026

    The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Friday that it has launched an investigation into online gaming platform Roblox over potential risks faced by minors in the European Union (EU), Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: Yerzhan Zhanibekov

    In a statement, ACM said it will assess whether the platform takes sufficient measures to protect children and young users on its service.

    "ACM sees sufficient reason to launch an official investigation into Roblox for possible violation of the rules." the statement said.

    The regulator will examine whether Roblox is doing enough to protect users. Under the European Union Digital Services Act (DSA), companies must take measures to protect the privacy and safety of minors.

    Considering its nature and scope, ACM said the investigation is expected to last approximately 12 months.

    As written before, Roblox introduces mandatory age verification using identity documents.

