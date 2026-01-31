Dutch regulator launches probe into Roblox over risks to minors

In a statement, ACM said it will assess whether the platform takes sufficient measures to protect children and young users on its service.

"ACM sees sufficient reason to launch an official investigation into Roblox for possible violation of the rules." the statement said.

The regulator will examine whether Roblox is doing enough to protect users. Under the European Union Digital Services Act (DSA), companies must take measures to protect the privacy and safety of minors.

Considering its nature and scope, ACM said the investigation is expected to last approximately 12 months.

As written before, Roblox introduces mandatory age verification using identity documents.