Dutch government to assess child safety risks on Roblox

“Online learning, relaxation, and connecting are very valuable for children, but there is also a downside: bullying, shocking images, unwanted contact, and health problems due to too much screen time,” outgoing State Secretary Eddie van Marum (BBB) said, according to public broadcaster NOS.

The ministry will conduct a Children’s Rights Impact Assessment, a method that evaluates how digital platforms affect children’s rights and well-being.

Roblox has faced increasing scrutiny internationally.

In the US, authorities and parents have filed lawsuits accusing the company of failing to adequately protect minors from sexual abuse and online extortion.

While Roblox has introduced measures such as facial age verification and expanded parental controls, experts say these protections are often easy to bypass. Children can use fake ages or other people’s facial scans to gain access to restricted features.

A Roblox spokesperson said the company enforces strict rules on user behavior and content.

“If we notice these rules being violated, we issue a warning, block an account, or shut it down completely,” the company said, adding that users can report abuse directly via the platform.

Van Marum stressed that social media and online service providers must take responsibility for protecting children. “And we must help children and parents use these services responsibly,” she added.

Read more on Roblox’s green phenomenon in a Kazinform correspondent's article.