Dushanbe-Beijing direct flights to be launched Jun 16

The flights will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, by China Southern Airlines.

The opening of the new route will contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and China in the field of civil aviation.

It should be recalled that in recent years, under the open-door policy and the constant support of the country’s top leadership, the number of international routes from Tajikistan has been steadily increasing. New air connections have been established between Dushanbe and major cities such as Istanbul, Dubai, Moscow, Almaty, Tashkent, Delhi, and Tehran, playing an important role in promoting Tajikistan’s transit potential and enhancing economic and cultural ties.

The Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan emphasizes that, moving forward, it will continue its efforts to strengthen cooperation with leading international airlines, improve the competitiveness of the civil aviation sector, and expand the number of international routes for the benefit of passengers.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan grants 30-day registration exemption to Iranian nationals.