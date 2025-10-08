Dushanbe bans e-scooters and motor scooters until 2030
Dushanbe authorities have banned the use of e-scooters and other personal vehicles until 2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decision was made by the Dushanbe City People's Deputies Assembly.
“This measure is aimed at regulating the use of electric scooters, reducing the number of road accidents involving them, preventing disruptions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as safeguarding the rights and interests of all road users,” the local administration says.
The restrictions will remain in effect until necessary infrastructure is created to ensure safe operation of these transport means.