Dubai unveils major heritage project to boost cultural tourism

The initiative, part of the city’s broader urban and cultural preservation efforts, is aimed at safeguarding the historical character of Dubai’s traditional markets while enhancing the visitor experience.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the project supports over 500 shops and integrates seamlessly with Dubai’s strategy to preserve its cultural and architectural heritage. It also aligns with the goals of the “Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” which seeks to promote sustainability and comprehensive urban development.



The upgrades serve seven traditional markets, including the perfume, cookware, fabrics, and furnishings souks, as well as the gold market and the Al Ahmadiya heritage area. Public spaces and walkways have been refurbished with traditional materials such as locally sourced sarooj, and enhancements include wooden shade restorations, improved lighting, new signposts, and shaded seating areas.



Earlier, it was reported that Dubai has welcomed 9.88 million international visitors in the first half of 2025.