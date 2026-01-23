Dubai to develop $8.2B Mercedes-Benz City

The development represents an investment of AED 30 billion (about $8.2 billion) and will cover more than 10 million square feet (around 930,000 square metres). Construction is planned in three phases, with final completion expected between 2028 and 2029.

The project will include 12 residential towers comprising more than 13,000 branded homes, ranging from studio units to three-bedroom apartments. The centrepiece of the development will be the 341-metre Vision Iconic tower, which will feature a limited number of four- and five-bedroom residences.

Photo credit: binghatti.com

Each tower is designed around Mercedes-Benz vehicle concepts, including Vision One-Eleven, Vision AVTR and Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. Buildings and zones within the complex will be named after Mercedes-Benz models and design lines.

“This masterplan represents the purest expression of the brand’s design philosophy, extending our DNA from the automobile into a living environment crafted with technical precision,” said Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Sales and Customer Experience.

The master-planned development will also include a central park, swimming pools, retail outlets, restaurants, and sports and leisure facilities. Infrastructure and amenities will be introduced gradually as each construction phase is completed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Emirates Airline plans to develop a large cabin crew residential complex in Dubai.