Dubai secures top global spot in creative economy FDI for 4th consecutive year

According to official data, Dubai attracted 754 new FDI projects in the sector. The projects brought total announced FDI capital flows in Dubai’s cultural and creative industries to US$3.756 billion and created 19,304 new jobs. The emirate also ranked second worldwide by FDI capital flows into the sector.

According to WAM, Dubai’s performance was driven by a broad range of activities, including advertising and public relations, specialised computer programming, data processing and digital services, film and media production, gaming, creative technology, creative education, professional services, design and architecture, crafts, performing arts, entertainment, museums and heritage sites.

The expansion also reflects the growing role of emerging technologies in the creative economy, with digital content, artificial intelligence, data-based services and creative technologies becoming increasingly important areas for investment.

India was the largest source of FDI capital for Dubai’s cultural and creative industries in 2025, accounting for 19 per cent of total flows, followed by China at 13 per cent and Malaysia at 12 per cent.

Dubai’s investment appeal in the sector is supported by measures including full foreign ownership, specialised creative and technology zones, long-term residency options for talent, advanced digital and logistics infrastructure and access to regional and international markets.

The figures indicate that Dubai’s creative economy is expanding beyond traditional cultural activities towards technology-intensive industries and services. This shift is creating new investment opportunities across the creative value chain, from programming and digital services to advertising, content production and distribution.

Earlier, it was reported that the UAE had topped the list of Arab destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, attracting US$48.2 billion, representing 40.4 percent of the total.