Dubai International Chamber attracts 64 multinational companies to Dubai in 2025

The results underline the chamber’s vital role in boosting foreign direct investment inflows to Dubai and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness as a global hub for trade and investment.

The total comprised 64 MNCs, up from 51 in 2024, representing growth of 25.5 percent. In addition, the chamber attracted 309 SMEs in 2025, an increase of 98 percent compared to the 156 SMEs attracted during 2024.

As part of its efforts to strengthen global economic partnerships, expand international cooperation, and deepen engagement with business communities worldwide, the chamber participated and organised 235 international promotional roadshows across 190 global cities in 2025 to showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages as an investment destination.

Over the same period, the chamber received 141 international trade delegations featuring 673 participants from a wide range of sectors, supporting stronger cooperation and helping unlock new, high-quality opportunities for businesses in Dubai and abroad.

The chamber continued to expand its international network throughout 2025 in line with the goals of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to establish 50 representative offices worldwide by 2030 to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub, attract foreign direct investment, and support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies into 30 priority markets.

Dubai International Chamber inaugurated nine new representative offices in 2025, bringing the total number to 38 by the end of the year. This included its first offices in the United States (New York), Eastern Europe (Warsaw, Poland), and the Nordic region (Stockholm, Sweden), together with new locations in Karachi (Pakistan), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Cape Town (South Africa), Bengaluru (India), Bangkok (Thailand), and Toronto (Canada).

During 2025, the chamber’s international representative offices organised 505 roundtable discussions to promote Dubai as a global business destination, support the attraction of foreign direct investment, and highlight the emirate’s role as a platform for international expansion.