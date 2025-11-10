Dubai crowned world capital for remote-working elites

The index evaluates internet speed, transport accessibility, climate stability, housing costs, and quality-of-life indicators to identify the most attractive destinations for long-term remote work.

Photo credit: Savills research

Dubai and Abu Dhabi maintained the top two positions for the second consecutive year. Savills experts note that the UAE’s success is based on tax efficiency, safety, advanced digital infrastructure, and access to international schools and healthcare.

Spain and Portugal remain among the top ten destinations. Málaga ranked third, followed by Miami, Lisbon, Palma, and Barcelona — all coastal cities that combine a mild Mediterranean climate, vibrant culture, and a stable business environment.

Lisbon and the Algarve (10th place) retained their positions thanks to a balance of affordability, warm weather, and English-speaking communities that make adaptation easier for expatriates.

The 2025 list also includes new entrants such as Auckland (9th), Tokyo (11th), Crete (15th), and Vancouver (18th).

The report notes that so-called “executive nomads,” senior managers and entrepreneurs working remotely, have become a significant force in the global labor market. Since 2020, 67 countries have introduced digital nomad visas, though the pace of new programs has slowed as immigration policies evolve.

Prime residential rents across the 30 locations increased by an average of 2.9 percent year-on-year, reflecting continued demand from professionals seeking flexible work-life arrangements.

Earlier, it was reported that the UAE ranked first globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index with a perfect score, while the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla confirmed the country’s world-leading mobile internet speed. Dubai and Abu Dhabi also secured fourth and fifth places respectively in the IMD Smart City 2025 ranking.