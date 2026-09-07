Dry weather with local storms, high fire risk forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 8

Rain with thunderstorms is forecast in western, northwestern and southern regions, with heavy rain, hail and squalls expected overnight in the west.

Winds will strengthen across the country, while fog is likely in western, northern and southern areas during the night and morning hours.

High fire danger is expected in parts of Kostanay, Abai, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhetisu, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme fire hazard has been declared in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Ulytau, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhetisu regions.