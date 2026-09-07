EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Dry weather with local storms, high fire risk forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 8

    22:52, 7 September 2026

    On September 8, most regions of Kazakhstan will see predominantly dry weather due to a vast anticyclone, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Weather
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Rain with thunderstorms is forecast in western, northwestern and southern regions, with heavy rain, hail and squalls expected overnight in the west.

    Winds will strengthen across the country, while fog is likely in western, northern and southern areas during the night and morning hours.

    High fire danger is expected in parts of Kostanay, Abai, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhetisu, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    An extreme fire hazard has been declared in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Ulytau, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhetisu regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All