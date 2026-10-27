Dry weather to prevail across most of Kazakhstan as frosts hit several regions

In the south of the country, however, atmospheric fronts will bring rain and snow at night, followed by rain during the day.

Fog is expected across the country, while strong winds are forecast in the south, southeast and southwest, with dust storms possible in the south.

Frosts up to -1-8°C are expected in Zhetysu, Zhambyl and Almaty regions, as well as in western Turkistan region and the northern and central parts of Kyzylorda region.

High fire danger is forecast in Mangystau region; northwest, west, south and east of West Kazakhstan region; north of Kyzylorda region; north, south and east of Zhambyl region; south of Kostanay and Zhetysu regions; western, southern, eastern and central parts of Almaty region; as well as western, northern and central parts, as well as foothill areas of Turkistan region.

Extreme fire danger is expected in Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions; western, southern, eastern and central parts of Aktobe region; west of Karaganda region; central parts of Mangystau region; western and central parts of Ulytau region; as well as eastern areas of Zhetysu region.