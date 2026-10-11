Driver’s license panic in Japan sparked by massive car-share hacking

The move apparently reflects concerns about the possibility of their driver's license data being abused. Still, police say that driver's license renewal would have only a limited effect in preventing crime damage.

The National Police Agency is urging financial institutions and other businesses to thoroughly conduct identity verifications while calling on individuals to seek police consultations immediately when fraud or abuse of their personal data is suspected.

Image data on some 1.6 million people, including of driver's licenses with facial photos, are believed to have leaked from the Times Car service, run by an affiliate of Park24 Co.

Since the data breaches were announced, police stations and driver's license centers around the country have received massive inquiries about renewing license data.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Google confirmed that Gemini had breached 3 companies during security test.