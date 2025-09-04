Dried fruits from Uzbekistan poised to be in high demand at Austrian market

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party of Austria and the Austrian Economic Chambers took part in the events. The delegation was accompanied by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Austria, Bakhtiyor Ibragimov.

Members of the Uzbekistan delegation noted that during the visit, several meetings were held with representatives of Austrian business support organizations, following which important agreements were reached.

The Austrian side noted that Uzbekistan has great potential for exporting high-quality dried fruits, which will be in high demand in the Austrian market.

This proposal was approved, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan expressed its readiness to assist the Austrian partners in resolving project issues.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to increase trade turnover and deepen economic ties, thereby raising the level of bilateral relations.

