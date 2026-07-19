EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    DRC Ebola cases rise to 2,267, death toll hits 893

    13:28, 19 July 2026

    The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached 2,267 confirmed cases, with the death toll rising to 893, WAM reported.

    DRC Ebola cases rise to 2,267, death toll hits 893
    Photo credit: WAM

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern on May 17 due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, warning of the potential for its spread to other countries and emphasising that the risk of regional spread remains high.

    On June 5, the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a preparedness and response plan for the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak, a strain of the Ebola virus.

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimated the plan's funding needs at approximately $518 million.

    Earlier, WHO warned that DR Congo Ebola outbreak was outpacing response.

     

    Ebola Healthcare World News DR Congo Africa
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All