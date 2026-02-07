Draft Constitution guarantees freedom of speech in Kazakhstan — Aida Balayeva

She noted that public attention is focused on ensuring clear and unambiguous constitutional wording. According to Balayeva, the draft Constitution, drawing on the experience of developed countries, guarantees freedom of speech and is aimed not at restricting it, but at protecting human dignity, honor and privacy in line with international law.

Balayeva stressed that freedom of expression may be limited only by law and solely to protect the rights and reputation of others, as well as national security and public order. She added that the proposed amendments will not restrict freedom of speech but merely enshrine existing norms at the constitutional level.

She also emphasized that the Constitution continues to uphold a key principle: freedom of speech is guaranteed and censorship is prohibited. Any restrictions, she said, concern not the expression of opinions, but propaganda that poses a threat to public safety, including calls to undermine the constitutional order, national security or to incite discrimination. Such actions are clearly defined in Kazakhstan’s Criminal and Administrative Codes.

Earlier, at the 9th session of the Constitutional Commission, the Deputy Prime Minister said that Kazakhstan would fully maintain its state social obligations in the fields of education and healthcare.