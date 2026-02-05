Draco Malfoy becomes face of Chinese New Year

The character, played by English actor Tom Felton, is appearing on decorations, posters, and merchandise across the country. Some are even displayed upside-down, a traditional way to symbolize that fortune has arrived.

The craze stems from a linguistic coincidence. In Mandarin, Malfoy is transliterated as “Ma-er-fu,” with “ma” meaning horse and “fu” meaning fortune or blessing. With 2026 marking the Year of the Horse, the combination has been embraced as a playful omen of good luck.

🧧As the Year of the Horse approaches, many people have decorated their homes and workplaces with Draco Malfoy-themed couplets. The reason? "Ma Er Fu", the Chinese translation of his name contains the words "horse" and "fortune". Have you joined the fun? pic.twitter.com/scsl3UZT9r — FuzhouCity (@FuzhouCity) February 5, 2026

E-commerce platforms such as Taobao are selling themed merchandise, including magnets, phone cases, and small pendants. Sellers report strong sales, with some items moving hundreds of units.

The Harry Potter franchise has long been popular in China. Translated books have sold millions of copies since their release, and the 2020 re-release of the first film earned around 27.6 million dollars at the Chinese box office.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the beginning of China's 2026 Spring Festival.