EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak surpasses 10,000 cases

    07:14, 28 October 2026

    The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases, according to government data released Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing WAM

    DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak surpasses 10,000 cases
    Photo credit: ChatGPT

    Data from the DRC’s Ministry of Health recorded 10,060 confirmed cases, with nearly half of those infected having died.

    The outbreak is reportedly the fastest-growing Ebola epidemic on record and has become the deadliest in the DRC’s history.

    Authorities in affected countries are racing to strengthen containment measures and limit further infections.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Nigeria confirmed the first Ebola case in capital Abuja. 

    DR Congo Ebola Africa Virus Healthcare
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All