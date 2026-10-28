DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak surpasses 10,000 cases
07:14, 28 October 2026
Data from the DRC’s Ministry of Health recorded 10,060 confirmed cases, with nearly half of those infected having died.
The outbreak is reportedly the fastest-growing Ebola epidemic on record and has become the deadliest in the DRC’s history.
Authorities in affected countries are racing to strengthen containment measures and limit further infections.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Nigeria confirmed the first Ebola case in capital Abuja.