Dow to cut 4,500 jobs as company expands use of AI and automation

The Michigan-based chemical producer, which employs around 34,600 people worldwide, said the layoffs are part of a broader effort to simplify operations and improve efficiency. Shares of Dow fell about 2% before the market opened following the announcement.

The latest move follows earlier cost-cutting measures. In January 2025, the company said it was targeting $1 billion in savings, including plans to eliminate about 1,500 jobs globally. In July, Dow announced the closure of three plants in Europe, affecting roughly 800 employees. The company expects the job cuts to result in severance costs of approximately $600 million to $800 million.

The chemical producer joins a growing number of major firms reducing their workforce. As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Amazon recently announced plans to cut about 16,000 corporate roles after eliminating another 14,000 earlier this year, while Pinterest has also cited increased use of artificial intelligence as one of the reasons behind recent layoffs affecting around 15% of its workforce.