Dos Mukasan performed at MNU student induction ceremony

The event took place on November 27 at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, bringing together around five thousand participants and guests. The central theme of the ceremony was Arman Iesi. Think. Create. Lead.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

The induction traditions at MNU are considered unique. The main highlight of the evening was a large-scale competition between four university schools for the championship cup. Over the past three months, first year students prepared for two stages of the contest.

The first stage focused on presenting social projects aimed at contributing to community development. The second stage featured creative performances and artistic showcases, where teams interpreted the core idea behind the ceremony theme.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

The program included the unveiling of the largest flag of Kazakhstan, the recitation of the MNU student oath, and theatrical productions presented to the audience.

Between the two competition stages, singer Yenlik delivered a dynamic performance.

The evening concluded with a performance by Dos Mukasan, a legendary ensemble of Kazakh music.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on October 29, Finnish President Alexander Stubb delivered a lecture at Maqsut Narikbayev University, discussing the transformation of the global political system and the role of middle-sized states in an era of global uncertainty.