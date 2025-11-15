Don’t rely on ChatGPT: Astrology expert on why AI cannot replace human interpretation

Many people consider numerology an independent discipline, which often leads to confusion. How would you describe its place among related systems?

Numerology is frequently perceived as a standalone science, and that is where most misconceptions begin. In reality, numerology is a universal language of numbers that underlies many systems — from astrology and Human Design to the “matrix of destiny,” Syuttsai, and other methods that use date and time of birth as a foundation.

At the same time, numerology also exists as an independent analytical tool, represented by classical or Vedic schools. I will not go deep into technical distinctions, but the key point is this: in some systems numbers serve merely as an auxiliary key, while numerology itself studies the vibration of dates and their influence on human life.

Is there a connection between numerical cycles and broader social processes such as economic shifts, crises or changes of eras?

Photo credit: Darya Kuzina

Yes, the connection exists — but it is not as straightforward as it sometimes appears in popular sources. Numerology views cycles as vibrations of time. On a personal level, these appear as individual years and periods; on a societal level, as collective cycles that set the tone for an era.

Major global transitions — the beginning of a new millennium or large-scale crises — often occur in years with more “rigid” vibrations, signaling transformation, restructuring or the end of old models. Periods of expansion tend to align with cycles dominated by the energy of new opportunities and development.

However, numerology does not predict events literally. It describes the background, the processes that become more likely. How these tendencies materialize depends on people, societies and the choices we make. So the link exists, but it is about the rhythm of time, not deterministic scenarios.

Today, AI systems like ChatGPT can perform automatic calculations and even interpret numerological charts. Can artificial intelligence replace professional numerologists and astrologers?

Speaking as an astrologer, I would say this is unlikely. It is true that one can calculate a natal chart online or obtain an automated prediction. But automatic calculations cover only the mathematical layer — not the interpretation.

A professional works with more than numbers or aspects. A specialist feels the person, asks clarifying questions, senses energy, tracks patterns between events and inner states. AI can produce similar descriptions, but it cannot capture the context of the soul. Two people may have the same astrological aspect — say, Mercury square Mars — yet it will manifest completely differently in each life.

Automatic tests and online tools offer only a superficial overview. Professional analysis is always individual, taking into account degrees, interactions, life stages and personality. And here AI simply cannot replace a human expert.

There is also a purely technical issue: many AI systems use incorrectly configured ephemerides for natal chart calculations. That is why I strongly advise against relying on ChatGPT. This has already been tested by many astrologers.

Is there any certification system for numerologists or tarot readers? How can one distinguish a competent specialist from a self-proclaimed “expert”?

There are no official university-level programs for numerologists, astrologers or tarot readers. Today, many private schools and courses offer certificates or diplomas, but a certificate does not make someone a professional. Experience and continuous learning do.

It is relatively easy to distinguish an expert from a charlatan. During the analysis of a natal chart, one can see at once when something is not adding up and when interpretations do not align with facts. Competence becomes clear in practice.

Does combining numerology with astrology or tarot make the analysis more accurate, or does it dilute the method?

In my experience, there is no need to merge all systems at once. I usually work with one tool at a time. However, if one method does not provide enough information, why not turn to another? These disciplines do not contradict each other; they complement one another when applied thoughtfully.

It is often said that numerology “does not work” on twins. Why do people born at the same time and place develop such different personalities?

Astrology actually works exceptionally well on twins, and this is supported by extensive practice, including my own. Basic numerology, which uses only the date of birth, is not deep enough to explain differences between twins. But astrology takes into account the time of birth down to the second, and this is where the distinctions emerge.

Even a one-minute difference has significant consequences. I will give an example: two twin brothers. One became a successful entrepreneur; the other is a highly creative person struggling financially. When I examined their charts, everything became clear. The first brother has the Sun in the second house, responsible for finances and material realization. The second has the Sun in the first house, the house of self-expression. His Sun also forms an aspect with Neptune, giving creativity — but also instability. The gap between their birth times was just two minutes, yet the difference in life paths is tremendous.

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of November 5, residents of Kazakhstan witnessed one of the most striking astronomical events of the year — the largest supermoon of 2025.