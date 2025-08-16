Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet on August 18
13:00, 16 August 2025
On his way back from Anchorage, US President Donald Trump talked over the phone with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kazinform News Agency cites CNN.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram Channel said he suggested holding a trilateral conference Ukraine - the US - Russia.
He said he will leave for Washington on August 18 to meet with Donald Trump.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the U.S.-Russian summit had opened at Elmendorf Richardson military base in Anchorage.