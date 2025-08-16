EN
    Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet on August 18

    13:00, 16 August 2025

    On his way back from Anchorage, US President Donald Trump talked over the phone with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kazinform News Agency cites CNN.

    Trump
    Photo credit: independent.co.uk

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram Channel said he suggested holding a trilateral conference Ukraine - the US - Russia.

    He said he will leave for Washington on August 18 to meet with Donald Trump.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the U.S.-Russian summit had opened at Elmendorf Richardson military base in Anchorage.

