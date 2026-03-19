Domestic violence consultations hit record 98,000 in Japan in 2025

The annual number increased for 22 years in a row. Men accounted for some 30 pct of the victims.

Of the total, police took action on 8,358 cases, down 0.7 pct. Violence and assaults made up about 90 pct, and murder and attempted murder accounted for 128 cases, while 88 cases were for violations of restraining and other orders for the protection of victims.

The number of children aged up to 17 who were referred to child consultation centers by police over suspected abuse inched up 0.2 pct to 122,588.

Child abuse cases that led to arrests or other police actions fell 2.2 pct to 2,592, and the number of victims in the cases decreased 2 pct to 2,647, both marking the second-highest figures.

As reported earlier, child suicides in Japan hit a record high in 2025 for 2nd straight year.