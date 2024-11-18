EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan pockets gold at Zambia International Challenge 2024

    13:08, 18 November 2024

    The leader of Kazakhstan's badminton team, Dmitriy Panarin, has won the title of the Zambia International Challenge 2024 in Lusaka, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan pockets gold at Zambia International Challenge 2024 in Lusaka
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The tournament brought together athletes from 25 countries.

    Panarin vied for top honors at the Paris Olympics this year. He became the first Kazakh badminton player to make it to the Olympic Games.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Chshigolev skates to gold at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships in Japan, while Kazakh fencers bag silver at the FIE Junior Saber World Cup.

    Events Kazakhstan Sport 2024 Olympic Games
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All