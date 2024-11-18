Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan pockets gold at Zambia International Challenge 2024
The leader of Kazakhstan's badminton team, Dmitriy Panarin, has won the title of the Zambia International Challenge 2024 in Lusaka, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The tournament brought together athletes from 25 countries.
Panarin vied for top honors at the Paris Olympics this year. He became the first Kazakh badminton player to make it to the Olympic Games.
