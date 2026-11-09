Diwali 2026: Why millions around the world celebrate the festival of lights

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. In 2026, the main day of celebrations fell on November 8, although festivities traditionally extend over several days.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

One of the best-known stories behind Diwali comes from the Hindu epic Ramayana. According to tradition, residents of Ayodhya lit oil lamps to welcome Lord Rama, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana home after 14 years of exile and Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana.

The festival is also associated with Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. Families clean and decorate their homes, light traditional clay lamps known as diyas, and offer prayers for good fortune.

However, Diwali is not celebrated in exactly the same way across India. Different regions associate the festival with different religious stories and traditions.

For Jains, Diwali commemorates the spiritual liberation of Mahavira, while Sikhs mark Bandi Chhor Divas, which celebrates the release of Guru Hargobind from imprisonment.

How do people celebrate?

During Diwali, homes, temples and streets are illuminated with thousands of lights. Families create colorful patterns called rangoli using colored powders, rice or flower petals, often placing them near entrances to welcome guests and symbolize good fortune.

People wear new clothes, exchange gifts, visit relatives and prepare traditional sweets. Fireworks are also a popular part of celebrations, although their environmental impact has prompted restrictions and debates in several Indian cities.

The celebrations traditionally last five days, with each day dedicated to different customs, prayers and family traditions.

Why is gold important during Diwali?

Beyond its religious significance, Diwali is also one of India’s major shopping seasons.

Buying gold and silver is considered particularly auspicious during Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the festive period. Many families purchase jewelry, coins or household items as symbols of prosperity and new beginnings.

Retailers also see increased demand for clothing, electronics, sweets and gifts, making the holiday an important period for India’s consumer economy.

Although Diwali originated in South Asia, it is now celebrated by communities around the world, including in Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

For many families living abroad, the festival is an opportunity to preserve cultural traditions, reconnect with relatives and introduce younger generations to their heritage.

While customs differ across communities, the central message remains widely shared: light, hope and the possibility of a new beginning.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on an exhibition of Indian art and culture in Astana, featuring paintings, sculptures and photographs from India’s Bihar Museum. The exhibition was organized by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan.