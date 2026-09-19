Disney uses date-based pricing, meaning the cost of a standard theme park ticket depends on the selected start date. A one-day ticket for guests aged 10 and older currently starts at $119.

The resort’s pricing history suggests that future increases may not affect all dates equally. Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said in December 2024 that price increases tended to occur more at the premium end, while value-end prices had changed little in recent years. He said the company was trying to keep lower-priced options accessible to families.

Disney’s latest financial data also show continued investment in its parks and resorts. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the company invested $6.78 billion in parks, resorts and other property, up from $6.11 billion during the same period a year earlier.

According to Disney’s fiscal 2025 financial results, per-capita spending at its domestic parks increased 5% from the previous year. The measure includes ticket sales, food, beverages and merchandise, so the increase does not represent ticket prices alone.

Johnston discussed the company’s theme park business at a Goldman Sachs conference on September 9. Disney has continued to invest in new attractions and park capacity as part of its approach to providing value for guests.

The company has not announced a specific general ticket price increase for October. However, based on Disney’s date-based pricing system and its previous practice of concentrating price increases at the premium end, ticket costs for some future dates could be higher than current levels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Shanghai Disneyland marked its 10th anniversary after welcoming more than 100 million visitors by the end of October 2025.