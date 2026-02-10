Discord will soon ask teens to verify their age and launch teen council

Starting early March, both new and existing accounts will see updated communication settings, restricted access to age-gated content, and content filters designed to protect teen users while preserving privacy and meaningful connections.

As part of the update, some users may need to complete an age verification process to access certain features. Options include facial age estimation or submitting identification through trusted partners.

Discord’s system also uses an age inference model to determine adult accounts without always requiring verification. Privacy safeguards ensure that facial scans remain on users’ devices, documents are quickly deleted after verification, and age status remains private.

Default safety settings include blurred sensitive content, restricted access to age-gated channels, limited message inboxes, and stage speaking privileges for age-assured adults only. These measures build on successful teen-by-default trials in the UK and Australia, now expanding worldwide.

In addition, Discord is forming its first Teen Council, a group of 10-12 teens aged 13-17 who will advise the company on teen needs, safety, and community engagement. Applications are open until May 1, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain restricted social media for children.