Discord to make public server messages searchable on Google

The feature will apply to Discoverable Servers, public communities with at least 1,000 members that anyone can join without an invitation. Discord said on October 27 that the changes aim to make information shared in its communities more accessible to people searching for answers online.

Starting November 16, every Discoverable Server will have a public web page describing the community. These pages may also display automated summaries of public channel discussions, helping visitors understand what members are talking about.

From mid-December, individual messages from public channels may also appear on web pages and in search results. The rollout will be gradual, and messages sent before the launch will not be included.

Server administrators can choose which channels appear on the web or disable the feature entirely. Members can also opt out through User Settings > Data and Privacy. Usernames and profile pictures will not appear alongside messages on web pages.

The rules vary by region. In the EU, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia and South Korea, the setting is off by default for members. Users must enable it for their messages to appear online. Teen users are excluded from the feature until they reach adulthood.

Discord said the change could help people find answers to questions about games, strategies, events and other topics that communities discuss on the platform. The company noted that useful information often remains difficult to find because it is buried in server conversations.

The changes will not affect private servers, direct messages or group direct messages, which will remain private.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Reddit, Discord and Roblox expanded the use of biometric age verification technology provided by US-based identity company Persona.