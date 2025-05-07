Direct Tokyo-Ulaanbaatar flight route launched

At the Ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to Japan Bayarsaikhan Banzragch delivered remarks, emphasizing, “This new flight will not only strengthen bilateral ties between Mongolia and Japan but also serve as a vital link in enhancing economic cooperation between Mongolia and the United States.

The Government of Mongolia is prioritizing the tourism sector under the “Vision-2050” long-term development policy. Japan plays a key role as a major market in the implementation of this policy. The launch of the “Go Mongolia” Campaign is making a tangible contribution toward attracting more international visitors.”

The new direct flight will operate three times a week for a designated period. It is expected to contribute to expanding direct air connectivity between Mongolia and Japan, as well as between Mongolia and the United States, enhance mobility for travelers and further strengthen ties in business, tourism, and cultural exchange.