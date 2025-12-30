Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched

The CA456 flight will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A320 aircraft.

The direct flight from Chengdu to Almaty takes around 3.5 hours in total, while the return flight lasts around 5 hours.

To date, Almaty is connected to 60 cities across the world via direct flights, with 13 new destinations added in 2025.

According to the authority of Almaty city, the new route to the Chinese city of Chengdu, Sichuan province, enhances business and tourist ties between Kazakhstan and China, as well as offers new opportunities to promote tourism in the region.

