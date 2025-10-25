EN
    Dinosaur bones discovered in Karakalpakstan

    12:23, 25 October 2025

    Dinosaur bones estimated to be around 70 million years old have been discovered in Karakalpakstan, Kazinform News Agency reports from Tashkent.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot / Oʻzbekiston 24 TV channel.

    The remains of the ancient creature were found near Mount Sultan Uvays in Karakalpakstan, where researchers from the Karakalpak State University and the State Geological Museum of Uzbekistan carried out an expedition. A vertebra and leg bones of the dinosaur were unearthed at the site, archeologists say.

    “The discovered remains may date back to the Cretaceous period of the Mesozoic era. Currently we are conducting a research jointly with international experts,” Ahmadjon Akhmedshayev, Director of the State Geological Museum of Uzbekistan, said in an interview with the Oʻzbekiston 24 TV channel.

    jawbone fossil

    Earlier, it was reported that a  from a tyrannosaurid dinosaur was found for the first time in Japan.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
