Dinosaur bones discovered in Karakalpakstan

The remains of the ancient creature were found near Mount Sultan Uvays in Karakalpakstan, where researchers from the Karakalpak State University and the State Geological Museum of Uzbekistan carried out an expedition. A vertebra and leg bones of the dinosaur were unearthed at the site, archeologists say.

“The discovered remains may date back to the Cretaceous period of the Mesozoic era. Currently we are conducting a research jointly with international experts,” Ahmadjon Akhmedshayev, Director of the State Geological Museum of Uzbekistan, said in an interview with the Oʻzbekiston 24 TV channel. jawbone fossil

