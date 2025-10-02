Digitalization to have positive impact on nation’s mentality, Tokayev

He reminded that in his Address to Nation, he outlined that building a digital nation is a strategic choice that determines the future of Kazakhstan. The task is to ensure complete transfer to digital governance within three years. It means a deep transformation of relations between the state, citizens and businesses.

The President noted that to this end, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was established. The new body will serve as the main driver of digitalization and AI integration across all sectors of life.

He stressed public life in Kazakhstan will become fundamentally different, more technological and modern, which, in turn, will positively influence the mindset of the nation and help take a major step toward civilization.

President Tokayev surveyed the work of a virtual AI-powered board member of Samruk-Kazyna. This is the first project of its kind in Central Asia, developed using Kazakhstan’s national supercomputer and the large language model Alem LLM.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted such solutions have great practical significance, as they help optimize all internal processes.

