Digital technologies elevate energy sector to a new level, CNPC

According to him, in the energy and petrochemical industries, digitalization is not just a tool for modernization but a strategic factor that reshapes production processes and boosts competitiveness of enterprises.

He emphasized that, over nearly 30 years, energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and China turned into a comprehensive system ranging from the entire oil and gas production chain. Digital technologies have become a key instrument for improving production efficiency.

He announced CNPC plans to deepen cooperation with Kazakh partners in four key areas, in particular, expanding digitalization of production operations, introducing online monitoring and management at oil and gas fields, pipelines, and refineries as well as intelligent maintenance systems with predictive tools for equipment condition.

Besides, the company suggests expanding cooperation in applying artificial intelligence technologies, including the Kunlun large language model, for exploration, process optimization, decision-making, and workforce training.

He also noted by harnessing digital technologies, the company aims to bring Kazakhstan–China energy cooperation to a qualitatively new level to strengthen regional energy security, modernize industry, and support sustainable development.

Earlier, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Council of Foreign Investors Yerlan Dosymbekov said the themes of artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty reflect the progress Kazakhstan has achieved over the past year in digital transformation.