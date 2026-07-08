Did Taylor Swift need a loan for her 1,000-guest wedding?

And they lived expensively ever after

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, turning one of the world’s most famous arenas into a wedding venue. Outside, the screens displayed “JUST&T MARRIED,” a play on the couple’s names, while the Empire State Building lit up in blue as Swift’s “something blue.”

According to expert estimates cited by Forbes and People, transforming Madison Square Garden into a wedding venue cost from $20 million to up to $50 million.

Ahead of the ceremony, Swift and Kelce also donated $26 million to more than 20 charities across the United States, including organizations in New York, Kansas City, Nashville and Los Angeles.

Entertainment Weekly reported that guests took part in a wedding raffle, with prizes including Cartier watches, designer bags and a vintage 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler. According to People, the actor agreed immediately and gave the couple marriage advice during the ceremony. The choice was especially symbolic: Sandler has known Swift for years, while Kelce recently worked with him on Happy Gilmore 2.

There were no traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother Austin became her man of honor, and Travis’s brother Jason Kelce served as best man.

Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson, while their shoes were made by Christian Louboutin.

The wedding was attended by about 1,000 guests. Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, Benson Boone, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Erin Andrews, Pat McAfee, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and members of the Kansas City Chiefs were among the names linked to the celebration.

However, one absence drew almost as much attention as the guest list itself: Swift’s longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were absent from the ceremony.

The celebration was phone-free. Guests were asked not to use their phones, keeping the ceremony and afterparty away from social media leaks. That is why photos from the ceremony have still not been released.

Portugal’s dream bows out

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup story has ended without the trophy he chased for two decades.

Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending the team’s campaign and Ronaldo’s run at the tournament.

After the match, the 41-year-old forward confirmed that this was his final World Cup.

The 2026 tournament was Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup. In total, he played 27 matches at the tournament, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

From runway to goddess

Zendaya attended the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that had been shown on the Paris runway just hours earlier.

Stylist Law Roach personally flew to Paris to collect the dress and brought it to London by private jet in time for the premiere.

The gown, created by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2026/27 couture collection, featured a sculptural white bustier and a shimmering skirt. Zendaya completed the look with Chopard jewelry, including a 12.37-carat diamond necklace.

In Nolan’s film, Zendaya plays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war.

A proposal with a police escort

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, the couple known from Netflix’s Skywalkers: A Love Story, chose the Empire State Building for a proposal.

On July 1, the two climbed the New York landmark, unfurled a banner with a peace message, and then Beerkus proposed to Nikolau.

After returning from the climb, the couple were taken into NYPD custody. They now face several charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The Empire State Building later said the stunt did not endanger tenants or visitors.

Biohacking meets biology

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire biohacker who spends around $2 million a year trying to slow ageing, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis.

The 48-year-old said he was diagnosed with autoimmune hypothyroidism at 21 and has lived with the condition for 27 years. According to Johnson, the thyroid and the stomach are closely linked in autoimmunity, and when one is affected, the other often follows.

“A recent bidirectional endoscopy revealed autoimmune gastritis. It’s the same underlying autoimmune tendency I’ve lived with since 21, now showing up in my stomach,” he wrote.

Johnson has built his public image on strict routines, constant medical tracking and claims that parts of his body are biologically younger than his actual age. But this time, the story is not about reversing age. It is about managing biology.

“I’m excited to tackle this diagnosis and share all my findings with you,” Johnson wrote.

@_bryan_johnson_ I was diagnosed with autoimmune hypothyroidism at age 21. I’m 48 now, so this has been part of my body for 27 years. What most people don’t realize is the thyroid and the stomach are closely linked in autoimmunity. When one is affected, the other often follows. There’s even a clinical name for it (thyrogastric syndrome) first described in the 1960s. A recent bidirectional endoscopy revealed autoimmune gastritis. It’s the same underlying autoimmune tendency I’ve lived with since 21, now showing up in my stomach. I’ve been so touched by all the thoughtful messages I’ve received over the past few days. I’m excited to tackle this diagnosis and share all my findings with you 🫶 ♬ original sound - immortal unc

Norwegian monster, internet meme

Erling Haaland has become one of the main characters of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Norway reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 28 years after knocking out Brazil, while Haaland scored seven goals in five matches. But social media is just as interested in his image as in his statistics.

The Norwegian forward is now everywhere: in fan edits, cartoons and memes where he runs through defenders like a truck, scores impossible goals and turns into a football monster.

On the field, Haaland looks like a defender’s nightmare: 194 cm tall, powerful, fast and almost impossible to stop in the box.

maybe more americans would be interested in football/soccer if refs let players like Haaland play the game instead of rewarding floppers pic.twitter.com/C8AOUbCtQH — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) July 1, 2026

Off the field, fans see him as awkward, funny and oddly charming.

Erling Haaland again catch unaware in a restaurant eating and making so funny scenario 🤣 😆 pic.twitter.com/2lj8Q3Dx5T — Quadri (@Jibola1992) July 3, 2026

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.