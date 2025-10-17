Diane Keaton reportedly left $5 million to her dog

Prior to her death Keaton arranged for $5 million out of her estimated $100 million estate to be placed in a trust for her Golden Retriever. The funds will reportedly ensure that the pet continues to receive the same care and comfort that the actress herself provided, as well as support charitable donations to animal welfare organizations.

The actress’s children, Dexter (29) and Duke (25), are expected to share the remainder of the inheritance.

