    Diane Keaton reportedly left $5 million to her dog

    13:07, 17 October 2025

    American actress and Oscar winner Diane Keaton, known for her roles in The Godfather and Annie Hall, reportedly left part of her fortune to her dog named Reggie, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Diane Keaton's dog
    Collage credit: Canva

    Prior to her death Keaton arranged for $5 million out of her estimated $100 million estate to be placed in a trust for her Golden Retriever. The funds will reportedly ensure that the pet continues to receive the same care and comfort that the actress herself provided, as well as support charitable donations to animal welfare organizations.

    The actress’s children, Dexter (29) and Duke (25), are expected to share the remainder of the inheritance.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency published a special CineCrossroads selection featuring the sci-fi drama Altered filmed in Astana, Federico Fellini’s introspective masterpiece 8½, and Pixar’s emotional Toy Story 3 — a blend of futuristic vision, classic cinema, and family storytelling.

    Hollywood Entertainment Cinematography Celebrities World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
