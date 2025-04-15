Deputy PM Kosherbayev tasks to enhance systemic modernization of language environment

Parliament deputies, heads of central state agencies, leading scholars and linguistic experts participated in the event.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The meeting discussed the key areas of implementation of the 2023-2029 Language Policy Concept. Particular attention was paid to the issues of strengthening the positions of the state language, as a fundamental element of national identity and strategic resource of development.

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek informed the participants on the course of implementation of conceptual tasks, including development of the Kazakh language as a language of science, improvement of the methodology and increasing quality content in the state language.

Another issue on the agenda was the implementation of digital initiatives: AI development based on the KazLLM language model, creation of a screen speaker for people with special needs, as well as launch of the National Vocabulary Fund of Kazakh Language information system.

The meeting ended with the approval of the Commission’s Work Plan for 2025.

Yermek Kosherbayev outlined the priorities of the upcoming work. He tasked to concentrate efforts on systemic modernization of the language environment, with the consideration of the challenges of the digital epoch and the need to adapt the regulatory-legal framework.