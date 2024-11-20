Deputies approve candidacy of Abdulla Aripov for post of Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

The candidate presented the action program of the Cabinet of Ministers for the near future and the long term.

Deputies and faction leaders expressed their opinions on the candidacy and the program. Then, the issue of approving the candidate for the post of Prime Minister was put to a vote.

The deputies approved Abdulla Aripov’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan by secret ballot.

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan announced its resignation following the October 27 elections to the Oliy Majlis.