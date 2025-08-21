Denmark to scrap VAT on books to tackle literacy decline

The reform is expected to cost the Danish state around 330 million kroner (€44 million) each year. According to the Ministry of Culture, Denmark’s high book prices, caused by one of the steepest VAT rates in the world, have discouraged reading, especially among young people.

Until now, Denmark had a full 25% VAT on books. In comparison, Italy levies 4%, Switzerland 3%, and the UK, although no longer part of the EU, exempts books completely. This has made Denmark an outlier and one of the most expensive places in Europe to buy books.

Infographics credit: Data provided in IPA-FEP Annual Global Report

The reform is part of a wider campaign to improve literacy. It also includes stronger connections between public libraries and schools in order to give children better access to literature. The EU’s updated rules now allow member states to apply up to two reduced rates and one super-reduced or zero rate to cultural goods, including printed and digital books.

Authorities have said they will monitor the impact of the policy closely. If removing VAT mainly increases publisher profits without lowering prices for readers, the measure may be revised to ensure it achieves its main goal of making books more affordable and accessible.

