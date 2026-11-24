The arrangement, reached between the government, the Red-Green Alliance, and the Alternative party, will cover primary school, subsequent years up to the end of 10th grade, as well as after-school activities, said an Education Ministry statement.

Under the arrangement, cellphones and other privately owned internet-connected electronic devices will be prohibited during lessons and breaks at public schools, independent schools, municipal international schools, youth schools, and continuation schools.

The restrictions will also apply to after-school facilities, including school-based leisure programs and youth clubs, for children and young people up to 10th grade.

"Children should be able to go to school without being constantly disturbed by, for example, social media, online shopping and gaming. They should be able to concentrate on the lessons, immerse themselves in a task, and be with their classmates," said Education Minister Magnus Heunicke.

In addition to the cellphone ban, the arrangement introduces mandatory content filters on school networks to block websites considered to have no educational or pedagogical relevance.

The filters will restrict access to social media, gaming, and online shopping websites during lessons.

The government plans to submit the legislative proposal during the upcoming parliamentary session, with the cellphone ban scheduled to take effect with the 2027-2028 school year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Greek Parliament approved a social media ban for children under 15.