Denmark passes controversial law to raise retirement age to 70 by 2040

A total of 102 members of the Danish Parliament voted on the bill during its third reading on Thursday, with 81 in favor and 21 opposed, Danish public broadcaster DR reported.

The new legislation will apply to individuals born on or after Jan. 1, 1971.

The measure is based on a long-standing policy established by the 2006 Welfare Agreement, which links retirement age to increased life expectancy.

Under this model, the retirement age will rise to 68 in 2030 and 69 in 2035, before reaching 70 in 2040.

Despite majority support in parliament, the law has faced widespread criticism from workers, unions, and even within the ruling Social Democratic Party.

Several Social Democratic mayors had urged Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to halt further increases.

"I think 70 years is the maximum limit. Now it cannot increase anymore, and we should preferably lower it," said Horsens Mayor Peter Sorensen.

Frederiksen has previously signaled that this will be the last time her party supports an automatic increase, but she has not ruled out further adjustments.

According to the OECD’s Better Life Index, the average life expectancy in Denmark stands at 81.5 years.

