Delhi’s air quality hits ‘severe’ level as authorities tighten anti-smog measures

Officials have urged residents, especially children and those with respiratory or heart conditions, to remain indoors as the city grapples with thick smog.

The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage IV, the highest level of the Graded Response Action Plan, late Saturday. Measures include banning the entry of older diesel trucks, halting construction activities, including public projects and implementing hybrid schooling to reduce exposure for children.

Authorities advised residents to wear masks if venturing outdoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Vulnerable groups were strongly urged to stay inside until conditions improve.

Officials said the worsening smog was driven by high humidity and a shift in wind direction, which trapped pollutants over the city and prevented their dispersion.

