Delhi to digitise agriculture under federal support scheme

Under the initiative, according to ANI, a digital farmer registry and geo-referenced maps of agricultural land will be created, according to experts. Funding from the central government will be released in stages, linked to the completion of specific targets rather than provided as a single grant.



The Chief Minister stressed that for the first time in Delhi, traditional manual crop inspections will be replaced with a digital survey system. Each field will be geo-tagged, while crop images will be captured and integrated with satellite-based maps.



"This will create an authentic and verifiable record of every field, ensuring transparency in crop insurance, compensation, minimum support price and subsidy schemes. All agricultural land will undergo geo-referencing, making land maps available on a digital platform. Each field will be recorded with an accuracy of 20 metres," Rekha Gupta stated.



The central government has allocated US$55.6 million nationwide to support states implementing digital agriculture reforms.



Implementation will be overseen by the Revenue Department, with a dedicated monitoring unit ensuring timely delivery. According to the Delhi government, the reform is designed not only to modernise agriculture through technology but also to strengthen farmers’ identification, rights and access to state support.



Earlier, it was reported that Indian scientists had unveiled a portable ultra-sensitive device to detect toxic pesticides.