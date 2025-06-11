Delegation of Turkistan region visits China's Shandong province

The delegation visited the Shandong Huasheng Zhongtian plant specializing in manufacture of agricultural equipment, metal poles for electrical grids, and street lighting equipment.

The company exports its products to the foreign markets. The metal poles manufactured here are characterized with high tenacity and durability, and are used in power grids and street lighting. The plant also produces LED-luminaries and lighting systems for streets, cities and industrial zones, as well as solar-powered LED lamps.

The governor backed the idea of using the illumination devices at the new plants and factories being built in Turkistan region.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's akimat

The region is actively engaged in modernization of local infrastructure, with more than 21,000 street-light luminaires installed last year. In 2025, the region plans to install additional 7,522 street-light luminaires.

Following the visit, the sides discussed the possibility of expanding investment cooperation, launching new productions, transfer of technologies and personnel training.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's akimat

The delegation also visited the Shandong Kamoya Smart Culture and Tourism Technology Co., Ltd to explore the production of smart capsule houses, mobile modular constructions and modern tourist infrastructure.

Local BNK GROUP LTD has already started a joint project of the assembly of capsule houses. In the future, the region plans to produce such houses under the brand KHAN TAU. The first batch of the products is set to be exported to the region in the nearest time.