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    December to bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to most of Kazakhstan

    16:41, 16 November 2026

    Kazhydromet has issued its preliminary weather forecast for December 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    December to bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to most of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

    Average monthly temperatures will be 1-2°C above the seasonal norm in the East Kazakhstan region, southeastern Abai region, eastern Zhetysu region and eastern Almaty region.

    Precipitation levels are forecast to remain within the seasonal norm across the country.

    Average monthly temperatures are expected to range from -5°C to -13°C in mountainous districts of the country’s southeast, reaching as low as -17°C in easternmost areas of the East Kazakhstan region. In the southern and southeastern regions, temperatures are forecast to range from -4°C to +3°C.

    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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