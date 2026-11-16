December to bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to most of Kazakhstan

Average monthly temperatures will be 1-2°C above the seasonal norm in the East Kazakhstan region, southeastern Abai region, eastern Zhetysu region and eastern Almaty region.

Precipitation levels are forecast to remain within the seasonal norm across the country.

Average monthly temperatures are expected to range from -5°C to -13°C in mountainous districts of the country’s southeast, reaching as low as -17°C in easternmost areas of the East Kazakhstan region. In the southern and southeastern regions, temperatures are forecast to range from -4°C to +3°C.