    Death toll rises to 52 in S. Philippines ferry sinking incident

    13:35, 11 February 2026

    The death toll has risen to 52 in the sinking of a ferry off Basilan province in the southern Philippines on Jan. 26, with 27 people remaining missing, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo cerdit: WAM

    Based on verification with various parties, the total number of individuals on board the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 has been reconciled to 372, the PCG said, which released updated figures following a two-week investigation into the ferry sinking incident.

    The number of confirmed survivors has been adjusted to 293 from the initial 316, a revision following a thorough identity verification process that included both manifest-listed passengers and undeclared crew members, the PCG said.

