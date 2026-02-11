Death toll rises to 52 in S. Philippines ferry sinking incident

Based on verification with various parties, the total number of individuals on board the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 has been reconciled to 372, the PCG said, which released updated figures following a two-week investigation into the ferry sinking incident.

The number of confirmed survivors has been adjusted to 293 from the initial 316, a revision following a thorough identity verification process that included both manifest-listed passengers and undeclared crew members, the PCG said.