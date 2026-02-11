Death toll rises to 52 in S. Philippines ferry sinking incident
13:35, 11 February 2026
The death toll has risen to 52 in the sinking of a ferry off Basilan province in the southern Philippines on Jan. 26, with 27 people remaining missing, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Based on verification with various parties, the total number of individuals on board the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 has been reconciled to 372, the PCG said, which released updated figures following a two-week investigation into the ferry sinking incident.
The number of confirmed survivors has been adjusted to 293 from the initial 316, a revision following a thorough identity verification process that included both manifest-listed passengers and undeclared crew members, the PCG said.